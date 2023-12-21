21-year-old biker killed, pillion rider hurt after bike hits a pickup van

Thane: A 21-year-old biker died and a rider pillion suffered injuries after the rider dashed a pickup van from behind in Kalyan on Tuesday afternoon. HT Image

The police said that the deceased had been identified as Akash Nandlal Mourya, 21, who worked in the Govindwadi area and resided at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in the Govindwadi area in Kalyan East. The injured has been identified as Vishal Devidash Pangaje, 21, who riding a pillion, and resided in the same locality.

Police sources that Mourya took the bike to his owner and rode while Panjage was riding a pillion when they met with an accident. Both were heading towards Kalyan-Shil road near Metro Mall in Kalyan East from the Govindwadi area. Mourya was speeding a bike with negligence at the breaker of the road and dashed a parked pick-up vehicle from behind. However, Mourya suffered head and bodily injuries and Panjage suffered injuries.

A passerby rushed to the spot and alerted to local police about the incident. Both were taken to a nearby Hospital in Kalyan where Mourya was declared dead during treatment and Panjage is undergoing treatment.

Darshan Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, “A case was registered against Mourya under section 304(A) ( causing death by negligence) 279 ( Rash and negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant to 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.” Since the offences are bailable, the police have not arrested him yet, and have sent a notice summoning him.