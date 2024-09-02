21-year-old man arrested for stabbing his girlfriend’s brother

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s 21-year-old brother on the road in Powai on Friday night after he refused to give him money for alcohol. After stabbing the victim, Rishu Shrivastav, the accused and his accomplice attacked the victim’s friend and threatened passersby to kill them if they tried to intervene. HT Image

The Powai police have arrested the accused, Nazeem Khan, known to be a local goon, and his accomplice, Mainuddin Khan, for attempt to murder and assault under sections 109, 115, 118(1), 3, 351, 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta. The accused will be produced before a court on Monday.

The incident occurred on Friday around 10pm, when Suraj was standing outside the Diamond Chinese Corner in Powai with his two friends when Nazeem approached him and asked for money for alcohol. “When Rishu refused, Nazeem picked up a knife and stabbed Rishu several times in his stomach, chest, shoulders and hands,” said Rishu’s cousin, Suraj Shrivastav, 25, the complainant in the case.

Suraj, who was at his office near his house, heard screams. When he saw outside, he saw a wounded Rishu on the road and Nazeem standing near him with a bloodied knife in his hand threatening passers-by that he would kill those who try to help Rishu. After Nazeem saw me, he fled the spot, “I rushed Rishu to the Trauma centre in Jogeshwari,” said Suraj.

According to the police, Suraj informed them that earlier this month, Rishu had a disagreement with Nazeem regarding Nazeem’s relationship with his sister, with whom he had been involved for three years “After that fight, Nazeem had been looking for a reason to kill Rishu,” claimed Suraj.

Rishu’s friends Harshad and Rahul Satpute tried to intervene and break the fight when both the accused stabbed Harshad in his shoulder after which the two fled fearing that they could be killed.