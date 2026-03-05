23-year-old stabbed to death in Kamothe

NAVI MUMBAI: A 23-year-old housekeeping worker was allegedly stabbed to death following a minor altercation in Kamothe on Tuesday afternoon. Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the murder. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rahul Jayvinder Bumbak, a resident of Sector 14, Kamothe, was attacked around 3.30 pm near a jamun tree close to Gavdevi Temple in the locality when the accused — Gaurav Satveer Pawar alias Kalya, 19, and Prem Prakash Petkar, 19, — allegedly confronted Rahul over a trivial issue, reportedly objecting to him staring at them. The argument soon escalated.

Senior police inspector Vimal Bidave said Petkar allegedly restrained Rahul while Pawar stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife. Rahul collapsed on the spot and later succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Jayvinder Patiyaram Bumbak, 45, the police registered an FIR at 8.56 pm on March 3 under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant police inspector Prashant Tayade, the investigating officer, said Rahul and his family worked as housekeeping staff in nearby housing societies. The family was heading for post-Holi cleaning work when the confrontation took place.

The police said that after the attack, the accused fled the scene. However, family members who witnessed the incident identified the duo and shared details of their whereabouts with the police. Both were subsequently traced, arrested and produced before a court. The knife allegedly used in the crime has been seized, police said.