Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown across multiple parts of the city starting on Wednesday 12pm onwards. This is in order to undertake essential replacement work at the Morbe main water pipeline. 24-hour water cut in Navi Mumbai on Wed to replace pipeline

NMMC officials said frequent leakages near the Agroli Bridge along the railway track and under the bridge near the Chikhale Village have necessitated the administration to undertake the shutdown. “This is the second phase of the repair work of the water pipelines,” said an official with the water department.

As a result, water supply from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant to the entire NMMC area will be suspended during this period. The affected areas include Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli.

In addition to NMMC areas, there will be no direct water supply through tap connections, and water supply to CIDCO-administered nodes such as Kharghar and Kamothe will also remain shut during this time.

The work will begin at 12pm on May 14 and is expected to continue until 12pm on May 15. The municipal corporation has appealed to the public for cooperation during this essential maintenance work.

“Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously. The NMMC has also stated that water supply may resume with low pressure and reduced quantity on the evening of May 15,” said the official.