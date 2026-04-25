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    25-year-old man arrested for sending obscene messages, nudes to former female colleagues

    Most of the victims were tele-callers engaged in client outreach and follow-ups for the firm. The company shut down in March this year, after which the accused began contacting several former colleagues

    Published on: Apr 25, 2026 3:54 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
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    MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man from Byculla was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sending obscene messages and photos to multiple former female colleagues

    25-year-old man arrested for sending obscene messages, nudes to former female colleagues
    25-year-old man arrested for sending obscene messages, nudes to former female colleagues

    According to the police, the accused, Ashraf Siddique, and the women were previously employed at a private firm working for a real estate company in Mahalaxmi. Most of the victims were tele-callers engaged in client outreach and follow-ups for the firm. The company shut down in March this year, after which the accused began contacting several former colleagues.

    “He sent them lewd and obscene messages and photos, including his nudes and also and made inappropriate religious remarks. He also told them he had dated and had physical relationships with all the girls who worked in the company earlier,” said a police officer.

    One of the victims, a 19-year-old woman, informed her family about the harassment and then approached the police. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

    “We arrested the accused on Thursday. He harassed several other women who worked for the outsourced company before it shut down. We are recording their statements,” the officer said.

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    News/Cities/Mumbai News/25-year-old Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages, Nudes To Former Female Colleagues
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