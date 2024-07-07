25-yr-old man suffers burns in Khar fire

Mumbai : One person suffered burns after a fire broke out in a bunch of huts at Nirmal Nagar in Khar (East) at around 11:20 am on Saturday. As per information from the disaster management department, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, household articles, and wooden furniture in 5-6 ground floor huts. Mumbai, India - July 6, 2024: Fire broken out due to cylinder Blast in the huts at Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Abruddin Shaikh, 25, sustained burn injuries due to an LPG cylinder blast caused by the fire. He was first treated at VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz (East) and then transferred to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment.

According to Dr. Chandrakant Pawar, medical superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, Shaikh suffered 25-30% burns. He is currently in stable condition, with his overall health described as moderate.