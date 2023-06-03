27-year-old man arrested in Navi Mum with LSD worth 6L

NAVI MUMBAI: The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested a 27-year-old man on Wednesday, who allegedly bought LSD paper, a mind-altering drug, worth ₹6 lakh to sell it in the city. The arrest comes following special directions by Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe to make the city drug-free. HT Image

LSD which is Lysergic acid diethylamide, also known as acid, is a potent psychedelic drug. It is an illegal street drug available in various forms. Prashant Mohite, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said, “We received a tip-off on May 31, from our informers that a person would be coming with the banned LSD paper to the Palm Beach service road area that leads to sector 14 in Nerul.”

He informed, “Based on the inputs, senior police inspector (Anti-narcotics cell) Basit Ali Syed and his team laid a trap at night in the area. At around 9.25pm the accused Mohammed Khatib, 27, came to the area with 1 gm of LSD paper for selling the narcotic. Our team managed to nab him.”

Stated Mohite, “Following a search we found the contraband in his possession, which was seized, as was his mobile phone.”

Giving details of the background of the accused, the DCP said, “The accused is an architecture graduate and is presently pursuing higher studies. He comes from a well-to-do family. He seems to have taken to the drug business for the greed of making quick money.”

The accused has been booked at Nerul police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 sections 8(C), 22 (c) with police sub-inspector Vijay Shinge investigating the case further.