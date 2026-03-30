Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    27-year-old man dies in hit-and-run case in Goregaon

    The deceased, an employee of a movie theatre, was returning home in the evening when the accident occurred near Wellness Medicals on Shastri Nagar Road No. 1 in Mithanagar, Goregaon (West)

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 5:18 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Goregaon on Saturday evening after an unidentified speeding motorcycle allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler.

    27-year-old man dies in hit-and-run case in Goregaon
    27-year-old man dies in hit-and-run case in Goregaon

    According to the police, the deceased, Aarif Shaikh, an employee of a movie theatre, was returning home in the evening when the accident occurred near Wellness Medicals on Shastri Nagar Road No. 1 in Mithanagar, Goregaon (West).

    The complaint was filed by the victim’s father, Niyazuddin Ikram Shaikh, 65, a saree-embroidery worker. He told the police that around 8 pm, an auto-rickshaw stopped outside their residence with an injured man inside. Upon checking, he realised it was his son Aarif, who was unconscious and bleeding from the head. Aarif was then rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where he was declared dead.

    The auto-rickshaw driver informed the family that a motorcycle had crashed into Aarif’s two-wheeler and fled the spot. Some passersby helped Aarif to get into the rickshaw, and after checking his identification card for his address, the driver brought him home, the police said.

    The Goregaon police have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions for rash driving under the Motor Vehicles Act. The police are trying to identify the accused with the help of the RTO.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/27-year-old Man Dies In Hit-and-run Case In Goregaon
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes