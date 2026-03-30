Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Goregaon on Saturday evening after an unidentified speeding motorcycle allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler. 27-year-old man dies in hit-and-run case in Goregaon

According to the police, the deceased, Aarif Shaikh, an employee of a movie theatre, was returning home in the evening when the accident occurred near Wellness Medicals on Shastri Nagar Road No. 1 in Mithanagar, Goregaon (West).

The complaint was filed by the victim’s father, Niyazuddin Ikram Shaikh, 65, a saree-embroidery worker. He told the police that around 8 pm, an auto-rickshaw stopped outside their residence with an injured man inside. Upon checking, he realised it was his son Aarif, who was unconscious and bleeding from the head. Aarif was then rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where he was declared dead.

The auto-rickshaw driver informed the family that a motorcycle had crashed into Aarif’s two-wheeler and fled the spot. Some passersby helped Aarif to get into the rickshaw, and after checking his identification card for his address, the driver brought him home, the police said.

The Goregaon police have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions for rash driving under the Motor Vehicles Act. The police are trying to identify the accused with the help of the RTO.