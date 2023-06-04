Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 10 km bike chase by cops to rearrest accused

10 km bike chase by cops to rearrest accused

ByN K Gupta
Jun 04, 2023 04:39 PM IST

A 28-year-old habitual offender, Yuvraj Dinkar Sartape, was nabbed by police after a 10-kilometre chase in Ulhasnagar. Sartape had escaped from Kalyan railway police's washroom. He was arrested for stealing mobile phones of railway commuters and had been charged under Section 224 of Indian Penal Code.

KALYAN: A 28-year-old habitual offender was nabbed in Ulhasnagar after a 10-kilometre chase by police inspector Pramod Deshmukh after the accused escaped through a window of the Kalyan railway police’s washroom. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm at Kalyan GRP police station on Friday when the accused, Yuvraj Dinkar Sartape, 28, was in police custody.

10 km bike chase by cops to rearrest accused
10 km bike chase by cops to rearrest accused

The police said that Sartape was arrested for regularly stealing mobile phones of railway commuters in moving trains between Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. He was arrested on May 30, produced in the Kalyan railway court and remanded to police custody till June 2.

“Five to six cases of theft had been registered against Sartape at Kalyan and Ulhasngar railway stations,” said Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, GRP Kalyan. “He is a habitual offender. On Friday, Sartape, who was in our custody, went to the washroom of the police station and escaped through the window. When a policeman went to check on him, he found the window was broken and realised he had run away.”

Dhage immediately alerted API Pramod Deshmukh and two other police personnel, who got on to a bike and looked for Sartape across Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. “Deshmukh chased him on the bike and nabbed him within one hour when Sartape reached his building compound in Ulhasnagar,” he said.

Sartape has been charged under Section 224 of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police inspector kalyan ulhasnagar + 1 more
police inspector kalyan ulhasnagar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out