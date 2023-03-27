3 booked for duping several on the pretext of providing tour package

Mumbai: Three men were booked on Sunday for allegedly opening a fake account for a bogus tour and travel company in a nationalised bank and defrauding crores of rupees from several people on the pretext of providing tourism packages. On further investigation, Mhatre found out that Vaishnav was also a resident of Haryana and with Rajan, had made several transactions using UPI between January 21 and January 23. Based on this, Mhatre approached the police and registered a complaint. (Image for representation)

The accused – identified as Rajan Kumar, Amit Balraj and Chandraprakash Vaishnav – did transactions through UPI. Santosh Mhatre, manager of the Equitas Small Finance Bank, approached the police after their bank was penalised ₹10.96 lakh by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

As per the police, many consumers had approached the NPCI about being cheated by a company named Sky Bright Travels.

On investigating, NPCI officials found that transactions worth crores of rupees had been done by the accused through accounts held in Equitas Small Finance Bank in Bangur Nagar. Based on this, the corporation penalised the bank ₹10.96 lakh.

Mhatre told the police that his superiors had informed him that there was some fraud reported at the Bangur Nagar branch of the bank. On reaching the bank, Mhatre spoke to the branch manager, Ashish Jain, when he informed that there had been a fraud reported from a bank account Sky Bright travels which was opened in December 2022 whose account holder Kumar was a Haryana resident.

On checking the documents, Mhatre found that the account was opened after an introduction from the account holders of a shop – Life of Travels – in Kandivali West owned by Balraj and Vaishnav.

“We then spoke to the employees of the bank who opened the account and found that Vaishnav and Balraj, using fake Gumasta certificates, had been introduced by other customers,” said Mhatre.

“We have booked the accused and are studying the bank transactions. We will also record the statements of officials of the NPCI,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar Police Station.