3 builders, booked for fraudulently getting RERA certificates, approach court for bail

Thane: Three out of the 65 developers booked for forging documents to get Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) certificates, have approached the Kalyan session court to seek bail and refuted the charges against them. Maha RERA has so far suspended the registration of 52 Kalyan-based developers.

The case is at present being investigated by the Thane Crime Branch.

“Three of the accused have approached the court in this matter and are refuting the charges filed against them. Our team is studying every document to carry out a thorough investigation in the matter,” said Sardar Patil, assistant commissioner of police, Thane.

Earlier this month the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) lodged a complaint against 65 builders at two police stations in a forgery case, as the builders and developers obtained RERA certificates through fraud documents. Followed by this, the case was transferred to the Thane crime branch for a thorough investigation by the Thane commissioner of police and a Special Investigating Team (SIT) was also formed to investigate the cases.

Meanwhile, the Maha RERA suspended the registration of a total of 52 builders in this matter based on the list provided by the KDMC.

“We are checking the documents as there are many involved in the case. The volume of these cases is huge and there is a thorough investigation required. Our team is cross-checking the facts and proofs to hold up the case,’ added Patil.

This scam came to the limelight after a city-based architect and social activist, Sandeep Patil had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court in 2021. He drew the court’s attention towards the builders who made fraudulent documents for the registration of flats/ shops in illegal buildings because of which innocent people were cheated throughout Maharashtra. Patil had raised the matter of 66 builders and demanded action.

Patil who managed to get a case registered against the builder has also placed a demand to book the officials of RERA and KDMC who allowed the illegal registration of properties in KDMC limits.

“If the builders are booked, I feel the authorities of KDMC and RERA are equally responsible and they should be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code too. I have asked the police to consider this demand too,” said Patil.

