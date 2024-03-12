 3 dead after scaffolding from under-construction building collapses in Mumbai | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / 3 dead, 1 critical after scaffolding from under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

3 dead, 1 critical after scaffolding from under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Three people died and one person is in a critical condition after scaffolding from 16th floor of an under construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali

Three people died and one person is in a critical condition after scaffolding from 16th floor of an under construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali on Tuesday. 

"Scaffolding from the 16th floor of a 24-storey under-construction building collapsed, which resulted in four workers getting injured. They were rushed to Kandivali-based Shatabdi Hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while the condition of the fourth victim is critical," a civic official told PTI. 

After being alerted about the incident, two fire engines were rushed to the spot along with the personnel of the city fire brigade, police and the civic body, the official added.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

    HT News Desk

