3 held for robbing toll booth attendant in Mumbai

Navghar police have arrested three men for allegedly assaulting an attendant of the Mulund (East) toll booth and robbing money from him on Thursday morning.

According to the police, around 9.30am on Thursday, the attendant, Paresh Suryavanshi, was walking towards the MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd office – the firm that manages the toll booth – near the bridge at Anand Nagar to deposit the amount collected at the booth, when a motorcycle approached him from behind.

Inspector Ganesh Sanap from Navghar police station said that as restrictions on travel are in place on account of the pandemic, there was less traffic in the morning, taking advantage of which, the robbers attacked Suryavanshi with a wooden stick on his head.

“The accused then tried to snatch the box of cash from Suryavashi, but he resisted the attempt, following which the box fell on the road and the cash, worth ₹8,500, fell out of the box,” said Sanap.

The accused then picked up the money and fled the spot. Suryavanshi raised an alarm and called the police.

Sanap said that after registering the case, they scanned the CCTV footage of the area and noted the number of the motorcycle.

“Based on the number plate of the motorcycle, we tracked the three men,” added Sanap.

The men – Rahul Rajendra Patre, 23, Sunil Prakash Dhurandhar, 20, and Kailash Chandrakant Thakur, 28 – have been arrested for assault and robbery.

The police are now probing the case further.