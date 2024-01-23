3 railway staffers run over by local train near Mumbai during signalling work

Three railway staffers working on tracks were killed after a local train ran over them near Vasai in Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place at 8.55pm on Monday between Vasai Road and Naigaon stations when the local was going towards Churchgate, an official of the government railway police (GRP) said. The incident took place on January 22,

The deceased have been identified as Chief signalling inspector in Bhayander Vasu Mitra, electrical signalling maintainer Somnath Uttam Lambutre and helper Sachin Wankhade, the Western Railways said in a statement, adding that all of them were from the signalling department of the Mumbai division.

“In an unfortunate incident, three employees of WR lost their lives in the line of their duty. On 22nd January, 2024, they had gone to attend signalling point issues which had failed during evening. They were run over by a passing local train between Vasai Road & Naigaon on UP slow line at km 49/18 and died on the spot at 20.55 hrs,” the statement said.

The WR said the divisional railway manager and other senior railway officials rushed to the site and extended all assistance to the family members of the victims. It added that an amount of ₹55,000 each has been paid to the family members as immediate relief.

“Further, ex gratia payment and other payments will be disbursed to the deceased’s family members within 15 days. The family of Sachin Wankhede and Somnath will receive approx. around Rs. 40 lakhs while the family of Vasu Mitra will receive around Rs. 1.24 cr,” it said.

In addition to this amount, settlement dues will be paid to the family members of the deceased employees, the Western Railway said, adding that it has ordered an inquiry into the case.