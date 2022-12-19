Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 3,000 students remain absent from Bandra municipal school

3,000 students remain absent from Bandra municipal school

mumbai news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 01:36 AM IST

The Khernagar school complex houses a total of 10 primary and secondary schools of English, Marathi, Kannada languages. The two buildings comprise 120 classrooms that accommodate 4928 students.

The rest of the floors are under construction in this building as a result classes are not held. Students have to sit in densely-packed classrooms. This is the main reason that around 3,000 students have stopped attending school. (HT PHOTO)
The rest of the floors are under construction in this building as a result classes are not held. Students have to sit in densely-packed classrooms. This is the main reason that around 3,000 students have stopped attending school. (HT PHOTO)
ByNiraj Pandit

Mumbai: Around 3000 primary and secondary students have stopped attending classes at the Khernagar BMC school due to space crunch after one of the two buildings was demolished after it was declared dangerous.

The Khernagar school complex houses a total of 10 primary and secondary schools of English, Marathi, Kannada languages. The two buildings comprise 120 classrooms that accommodate 4928 students.

With one building in the complex evacuated for repairs after it was declared unsafe, all 4928 students had to be stuffed into one building with just 22 classrooms on the third and fourth floors. To add to the struggle, out of these 22 classrooms, six have been given to a private educational institution to run a junior college, said Shivnath Darade, executive member of Shikshak Parishad - a teachers’ union.

The rest of the floors are under construction in this building as a result classes are not held. Students have to sit in densely-packed classrooms. Darade added that this is the main reason that around 3000 students have stopped attending school.

One of the principals informed the education department in writing that the classes for the primary schools were being conducted on the fourth floor and only 1816 students out of 4928 students, registered with the schools, are in attendance at present. There are two English schools in the complex where total of 2416 students are registered on the attendance book. Out of which 1751 students remain absent, according to the data submitted by the principal along with the letter.

Darade was critical of the municipal education department who were expected to complete the repair work during the vacation. Now the building is being repaired at the cost of the students’ education.

BMC education officer Raju Tadvi said, “One building in this school complex was dangerous. Repair work of the other building is underway. As it is being completed, classrooms are being made available in nearby schools. We will do everything to avoid academic loss of students. Repairs will be completed at the earliest.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out