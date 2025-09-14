30-year-old man seriously injured as drunk driver rams SUV into footpath

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man was severely injured when an allegedly drunk woman lost control of her SUV and rammed into him in Ghatkopar on Saturday morning. The police said the SUV broke through a metallic railing, climbed onto a 3-foot high footpath, and dragged the victim towards a nearby shop, and even drove up the three steps leading to the shop. Mumbai, India - September 13, 2025: A man sitting on a footpath in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar was critically injured after a speeding car hit him in an alleged drunk driving incident early Saturday morning. A 30-year-old woman in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Photo by / Hindustan Times)

According to the Ghatkopar police, the victim, who is yet to be identified, suffered severe head injuries and a leg fracture among other bruises. He lay unconscious after the incident and when passersby found him, they rushed him to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East, where he is currently being treated. A police team also rushed to the spot and took the drunk driver and the other passenger in the car into custody.

The police said that the driver, Bhavika Hiran Dama, 35, is a resident of Bhanushali Wadi, Ghatkopar East who runs Garba Classes in Ghatkopar, Mulund and Vashi. She had allegedly been drinking all night long with a friend, Koram Bhanushali, and had decided to meet up with a third friend, Aniket Bansode for breakfast. The trio were heading to Asalfa in Saki-Naka, and were near Nana Nani Park when Dama lost control of the vehicle.

According to the police, the victim was standing on the footpath when the car came hurtling towards him, and pinned him between the vehicle and the shop behind. While Dama suffered injuries to her hand, the airbags in the SUV protected her and her friends from major injuries. Bansode immediately fled the spot.

The police said that they have taken Dama’s blood samples to confirm that she was drunk. “A team from the RTO is coming to check the vehicle,” the police added. Dama alleged that she had been trying to press the brake but had pressed the accelerator instead.

Dama and Bhanushali were released from police custody after they assured the authorities that they would cooperate with the investigation. Since the injured man was unconscious, and the police have not traced his family yet, a case has been registered based on a complaint by the police officers.

A police officer said, “We have registered an offence under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 184 (driving dangerously), 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

The police have also booked two other friends of Dama for allowing her to drive despite knowing she was drunk. They have booked Bansode for also fleeing the spot after the accident.