An auto driver died after an allegedly bogus doctor administered him a painkiller injection in December last year. The Chunabhatti police registered a case against the fake doctor on Friday. Auto driver dies after bogus doctor treats him; case registered

The accused, Rameshchandra Bansilal Vishwakarma, runs the Om Clinic at Sion-Trombay Road in Chembur.

The deceased, Nantun Jha, 40, a resident of Shivkrupa Chawl, was having toothache on December 7, 2024. He had received treatment at a clinic run by the Lions Club Charitable Trust, where his damaged tooth was removed. However, the next day his gums were swollen, and the Lions Club clinic was closed then.

Nantun then went to the Om Clinic, where Vishwakarma administered an injection and prescribed him a 625 mg tablet to treat bacterial infection.

“When Nantun came home that day, he started having trouble breathing. His family took him again to Vishwakarma, who suggested he be taken to a bigger hospital,” said an officer. Accordingly, his family took Nathun to the Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead. When the family approached Vishwakarma with questions about his treatment, he had only vague answers.

“They then approached the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to find that there was no entry with them about him. That is how they learnt he was not a doctor. The M West ward office of BMC in Chembur also told the family Vishwakarma was a fake doctor,” said the officer.

After conducting an enquiry, the police on Friday registered the case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 318 (cheating) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 33 (prohibition of medical practice by persons not registered) and section 36 (persons not registered under this Act, etc., should not practice) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

No arrests have been made so far.