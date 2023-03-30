Navi Mumbai: Barely two weeks after the contract killing of a builder in Nerul, a woman real estate agent survived an attempt on her life when she was shot at by an unidentified person in Panvel on Tuesday evening. She was injured in the firing and is being treated at a hospital in Belapur CBD. 30-year-old woman real estate agent shot at in Panvel

The victim has been identified as Supriya Mangesh Patil (30). Incidentally, she is being investigated in connection with a ponzi scheme.

Patil was returning home in Koproli village in Uran in a car when she was fired at. The bullet pierced through the car’s body from the left and hit her in the calf of her left leg. Her cousin Sarvesh Mhatre was driving and she was seated next to him.

“Patil worked in a bank till October 2022 and was setting up her real estate business in Panvel. The incident happened on the old Uran Road at Bambavipada, minutes after she closed her office and was headed towards her home,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police (Zone II).

Following the incident, Mhatre drove her to Apollo hospital at CBD Belapur. “Doctors have removed the bullet and she is now out of danger. We were informed about the incident only after the injured reached the hospital,” said Vijay Kadbane, senior inspector of Panvel City Police Station.

While the incident happened at around 6.15 pm, the police got the information about it only after 9pm. “The patient is not in a situation to talk and hence, we haven’t been able to record her statement yet. We are not sure if the accused came on a bike or in a car. We are investigating the case. Also, there are no CCTV cameras at the location of the incident,” said Dahane.

Meanwhile, sources said Patil is facing an investigation by the economic offence wing of Navi Mumbai in a case registered with Uran police station last month.

The police had summoned Patil for questioning in connection with a ponzi scheme. In February this year, the Uran police had arrested two men with ₹10 crore trying to flee the city. The men had promised locals with double returns in a ponzi scheme and collected the money.

“We cannot reveal if she is a suspect or not as it is a part of the investigations,” said a police officer attached to EOW.

The Panvel City police have registered a case of attempt to murder and investigations are on. Meanwhile, unit II of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch will be conducting a parallel investigation.