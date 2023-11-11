3,176 motorists penalised for violating pollution norms

MUMBAI: Mumbai traffic police penalised 3,176 motorists for traffic violations in the past three days. This included 1,267 motorists fined for pollution-related violations like lack of or expired pollution under control (PUC) certificates or using modified silencers. Mumbai, India - Nov 07, 2023 : Huge Air Pollution seen on Western Express Highway at Santacruz, in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov 07, 2023. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The traffic police began a crackdown on vehicles spreading air pollution after the city recorded an extremely poor air quality index. According to Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic), since Tuesday, 449 vehicles were found using exhaust cutouts or exhaust silencers, which violate regulations related to noise levels and emissions, contributing to air pollution.

During the drive, 195 silencers were seized, and 1,013 vehicle owners were penalised for carrying construction material dangerously without covering it. Also, 59 commercial vehicles were penalised for plying in the city after expiry of the fitness limit of eight years.

The government had instructed traffic police to take action against vehicles contributing to air pollution after it became a cause of worry in Mumbai. Vehicles not having valid PUC certificates will face action under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Construction material including concrete needs to be carried to construction sites in vehicles that are covered. If vehicles such as trucks or cement mixers are found carrying construction material in an unsafe, dangerous manner, it will attract action under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules.

“PUC is mandatory for all vehicles. This action will continue across the city. Vehicles using silencer cutout will also be penalised,” said Padwal. On Monday, the traffic police had issued a notification to motorists to comply with the norms.

