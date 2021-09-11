Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 32-year-old rape and assault victim succumbs to injuries in Mumbai
The police said the woman was found inside an autorickshaw parked in Sakinaka. (HT Photo/Deepak Sansta)
The police said the woman was found inside an autorickshaw parked in Sakinaka. (HT Photo/Deepak Sansta)
mumbai news

32-year-old rape and assault victim succumbs to injuries in Mumbai

According to police, the woman sustained severe injuries when they found her at Khairani Road in Sakinaka.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST

The 32-year-old woman, who was found unconscious in a tempo, died on Saturday at Rajawadi Hospital, officials said. Her injuries suggested that she was brutalised with an iron rod, officials said.

According to Sakinaka police, the woman sustained severe injuries when they found her at Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

She was rushed to the hospital where she battled for her life for more than 33 hours before succumbing to her injuries on Saturday morning.

On Friday the police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and raping the woman.

According to Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police zone 10, “at 3 am the police received a call about an injured couple at Khiarani Road in Sakinaka at Andheri east. On reaching the spot, the police found a man who was lying injured on the road and a woman who was found inside a parked tempo”.

While the woman lay unconscious, the police registered a case against an unidentified man for assault and rape. Reddy added.

“After registering the case, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the spot and arrested a man who was seen at the crime scene,” he said.

Officials said that they have to investigate the sequence of events and find out if there were others who were involved in the crime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.