35% drop in new Covid cases in Maharashtra in Sept than Aug; deaths down by 54%

Indicating a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, the daily new cases in Maharashtra have dropped by 35% in the first 15 days of September as compared to the same period in August.

The state recorded 57,120 cases from September 1 to 15, compared to 88,664 recorded during the same period last month. The number of deaths has dropped by 54%, as they have reduced to 964 from 2,103 last month.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management said, “There is currently a false sense of normalcy which can be counter-productive. There was a similar situation after the first Covid-19 wave and we were hit hard by the second wave.”

“However this time, we are better prepared due to mass vaccination and also because many citizens have developed antibodies,” said Salunkhe.

He added that the real picture will be known only after October 5 when the impact of the transmission during the Ganpati festival will be known.

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said these figures indicate the waning of the second wave. “Maharashtra has done a remarkable job in vaccination, especially in the urban pockets. The problem will be mainly in the rural parts where the vaccination numbers are poor. In addition, we are seeing a substantial population with antibodies. These factors will blunt the virulency of Covid-19 significantly,” said Dr Gilada.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,586 new Covid cases with 67 deaths, while Mumbai saw 472 new cases with three deaths.

There are currently 48,451 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 13,432 patients followed by Thane with 7240 active patients and Ahmednagar with 6607.

The state’s case tally has now reached 65,15,111, while the toll stands at 138,389.

There were 179,246 tests done on Friday in state, while the number of recoveries clocked 4410.