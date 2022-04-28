4 arrested for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr in Bhiwandi
Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing silver utensils worth ₹1.23Cr from a godown in Bhiwandi on Thursday.
The theft occurred four days ago in one of the godowns in Shubham Industrial Park situated in Kalwar, Bhiwandi. The thieves allegedly broke the shutter of the godown and fled with the silver utensils.
An officer from Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “There was no direct CCTV available to the particular godown. We looked at CCTV in nearby areas to get the details of the accused. Meanwhile, the watchman of another godown saw the accused but didn’t have any idea about their motive. He told us where the accused went.”
Police also saw the number plate of a black and white car, whose owner was traced to Paygao of Bhiwandi. Through him, police arrested the four accused – Mukesh Mhatre, 33, Amar Govari, 30, Vaibhav Khutade, 24 and Suraj Dokafode, 24.
-
Festival City on Noida expressway: UP RERA takes up another incomplete housing project
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority has initiated the process to collect actual data of allottees of the Festival City Housing Project on the Noida Expressway. The UP RERA has shared a link (www.up-rera.in) on its website, where allottees of the project could submit their details to prove their allotment. The RERA would also calculate an estimated project completion cost. The UP RERA has undertaken several housing projects that were left midway by promoters.
-
I am critical of Maoist ideology, have no links with them: Anand Teltumbde
Civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case, has said that it will be incorrect to link him to the Communist Party of India (Maoist) or any of its frontal organisations since he is critical of the Maoist ideology. He filed his discharge plea through advocates R Sathyanarayanan and Neeraj Yadav before the special National Investigation Agency court on Thursday.
-
Temple on railway platform row: Right-wing activists toughen their stand
Right-wing activists have toughened their stand as the ten-day notice period for shifting a temple on the railway station platform in Agra is set to expire on Saturday. Before the dust on the temple issue could settle, railway authorities have served another notice to those managing the 'mazar' of 'Bhure Shah Baba' at Agra Cantt railway station. Ten days were granted through the notice to shift the temple.”“
-
Akhilesh runs ‘daily crime bulletin’ to attack Yogi govt
LUCKNOW To corner the BJP government in UP over crime incidents, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is running a daily crime bulletin 'Aaj Ka Apradhnaama' on twitter. With the catchline 'BJP 2.0 raj mein-UP dooba apradh mein' (UP sinks in crime under BJP 2.0), Akhilesh launched the 'bulletin' on April 7 over fresh crime incidents. Since then, he has been posting tweets on crime incidents in the state.
-
State asks civic bodies to give month-long medication to diabetes, hypertension patients
In order to ensure compliance with treatment, the Maharashtra public health department has directed all municipal corporations to dispense medication for one month to patients with hypertension and diabetes. Additional mission director, Dr Satish Pawar, National Urban Health Misson said the civic bodies had also been instructed to hold telemedicine consultations with patients. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation health officer said a total of 35,000 patients in the city had enrolled with the civic body for both diabetes and hypertension treatment.
