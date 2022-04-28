Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 4 arrested for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr in Bhiwandi
4 arrested for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr in Bhiwandi

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr from a godown in Bhiwandi on Thursday; the theft occurred four days ago in one of the godowns in Shubham Industrial Park situated in Kalwar, Bhiwandi
Bhiwandi Taluka police arrested four persons for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 08:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bhiwandi

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr from a godown in Bhiwandi on Thursday.

The theft occurred four days ago in one of the godowns in Shubham Industrial Park situated in Kalwar, Bhiwandi. The thieves allegedly broke the shutter of the godown and fled with the silver utensils.

An officer from Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “There was no direct CCTV available to the particular godown. We looked at CCTV in nearby areas to get the details of the accused. Meanwhile, the watchman of another godown saw the accused but didn’t have any idea about their motive. He told us where the accused went.”

Police also saw the number plate of a black and white car, whose owner was traced to Paygao of Bhiwandi. Through him, police arrested the four accused – Mukesh Mhatre, 33, Amar Govari, 30, Vaibhav Khutade, 24 and Suraj Dokafode, 24.

