4 killed in pile-up on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PUNE: Four people were killed and at least six injured in a pile-up on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at 6:30 am on Tuesday. A police officer said that six vehicles, including a container, a truck, two cars, and one tempo crashed into each other. The cars were crushed in the middle of the container and two trucks.

Police identified three of the four, who were killed, as Gaurav Kharat, 36, Saurabh Tulse, 32, and Sidharth Rajguru, 31. The identity of the fourth killed in the pile-up was being ascertained.

Police said that the truck driver lost control and caused the pile-up. They added that the four were travelling in a Swift car and were caught in the centre of the pile-up. The injured escaped without any major injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, said senior inspector Shirish Pawar.

The bodies of the four were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.