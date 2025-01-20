MUMBAI: The Ghatkopar police have arrested three persons for allegedly beating a person to death and severely injuring another over a petty issue in Bhatwadi in Ghatkopar West on Sunday evening. 42-year-old killed in Ghatkopar over petty issue, 3 arrested

Police said the incident took place around 7pm when complainant Sunil Pattekar, 36, was standing outside his house with his brother-in-law Ratan Dolase, 42, and nephew Sumit, 17.

In his police statement, Pattekar said that a certain Prakash Pote from the same locality, while passing by, shouted at them for standing on the road and told them to go inside. When Ratan answered back that he was free to do whatever he felt like, it irked Pote who left the place with the warning that he would return to show them what he could do.

Anticipating trouble, Pattekar took Ratan inside his house and bolted the door while Sumit went to his own house. Half an hour later, Pote came with his accomplices, Vaishali Mehandale, Prem Mehandale, Karan Kamble and Prathamesh Rathod, and started abusing and kicking at the door of Pattekar’s house. Armed with sticks, iron pipes and sharp weapons, they broke open the door and started assaulting Pattekar and Ratan. On being hit on the head with a sharp weapon, Ratan fell and when Pattekar tried to save him from further attack, he too was assaulted on the head by the accused persons. The attackers fled only when the neighbours started gathering, hearing Pattekar’s cries for help.

Both Pattekar and Ratan were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital by their relatives, where Ratan succumbed to his injuries. Pattekar is still undergoing treatment in the civic hospital. Based on his complaint, the Ghatkopar police registered a murder case against Pote and his four accomplices and arrested Pote, Kamble and Vaishali while Prem Mehandale is still at large.