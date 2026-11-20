MUMBAI: A 46-year-old security guard died on Thursday evening after an iron gate fell on him at the Adonis building in the Raheja Acropolis housing complex in Chembur. 46-yr-old guard dies after gate of Chembur housing society falls on him more

The incident took place around 5pm, when Sunil Kumar Pitardev Gupta was on duty and tried to open the gate of the six-year-old building, police said. The gate suddenly broke and fell on him, causing severe injuries. Gupta was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, where doctors declared him dead.

“The society of the complex was formed six years ago and the maintenance of the gate was their responsibility,” a police officer said. The police are recording statements of society members and office bearers.

The police registered an accidental death report and have begun a panchnama of the spot to find out whether anyone was negligent. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Gupta, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been working at the society for several years. He resided in Mankhurd with his wife, who works as a cook. Police sources said the residential buildings stand on the plot where the old Govandi police station was located.