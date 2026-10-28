Security guard dies after accident with unidentified vehicle in Delhi Cantt

A 37-year-old private security guard died during treatment at a Delhi hospital after sustaining severe injuries in an alleged accident in Delhi Cantonment in the early hours of Saturday. Police are yet to ascertain how the accident occurred and which vehicle was involved, officers said on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior police officer said Praveen Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was injured around 5.30am on Saturday when he was returning home from work. “After being hit by an unidentified vehicle, he called his brother to inform him about the incident. His brother took him to Lady Hardinge Hospital, where he was admitted in a conscious state. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday,” the officer said.

Police said a case was registered on Sunday under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Delhi Cantonment police station.

Police said the man’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday.

The officer said teams are yet to ascertain the sequence of events and the offending vehicle. “The team is examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident. However, no footage capturing the incident has been found so far,” the officer said.