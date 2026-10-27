Madurai , The body of a seven-year-old boy who went missing at Thaniyamangalam here has been recovered and a woman has been arrested for attempting to cover up his "accidental death", police said on Tuesday. TN: Missing boy found dead, neighbor arrested for cover up of 'accidental' death

A detailed investigation revealed that the death was caused accidentally when the child was playing with another boy, whose mother subsequently concealed the corpse to cover up the incident, they said.

The deceased, identified as Muthuvel, went missing around 11 am on Sunday, after leaving his home to play near a local temple. When he failed to return by 4 pm, his mother lodged a missing person complaint at the Keelavalavu police station.

Following the complaint, the Superintendent of Police, Madurai district, visited the site and deployed five special teams comprising 90 personnel for an overnight search.

On Monday, search teams discovered Muthuvel's body inside an unoccupied, abandoned house belonging to a local resident.

Forensic experts and a dog squad were deployed to secure evidence, and the body was transferred to the Government Rajaji hospital here for a post-mortem examination.

Inquiries revealed that while Muthuvel was playing near the temple with a 10-year-old neighborhood boy, the latter playfully tightened a rope around Muthuvel's neck.

As Muthuvel attempted to run, he grew dizzy and collided with the temple wall, injuring his front teeth. He then went to the other boy's house seeking water, where he collapsed and died in the presence of the minor's mother, Sandhiya .

Fearing consequences for her son, Sandhiya hid the body in the vacant structure to destroy evidence, police said.

Police said that the minor in conflict with law will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while Sandhiya was arrested for concealing the body and destroying evidence.

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