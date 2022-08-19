4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali West collapses; no casualties reported
Search and rescue operation is underway to check if anyone is trapped underneath the debris.
A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot, reported PTI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. No casualty has been reported so far.
The Gitajali Building in Saibaba Nagar of Boriwali West collapsed around 12.34 pm. Officials said that the building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure. However, search and rescue operation is underway to check if anyone is trapped underneath the debris.
Mumbai fire brigade has declared the collapse as L-2 level.
(More details awaited)
-
Amid CBI raids, AAP workers detained outside Manish Sisodia home | Video
A group of Aam Aadmi Party workers were on Friday detained by the Delhi Police outside deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence after they gathered to protest the raids launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation over the national capital's excise policy. A video shared by news agency ANI showed cops taking several AAP workers to custody who were gathered outside Sisodia's house.
-
Over 60 L people in Bengaluru travelled in BMTC free buses on August 15
On August 15, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation celebrated the 25th anniversary and a record number of commuters had accessed the free bus rides that were offered by the public transport. The sharp increase in the number of people who used public transport buses on August 15 has also raised a question of BMTC ticket prices on normal days.
-
SSB jawan allegedly dies by suicide in Bihar’s Supaul district: Police
In a tragic incident, a jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal deployed at Indo-Nepal border of Supaul district allegedly died by suicide on Friday morning by shooting himself while he was in the camp. According to officials, the 28-year-old jawan posted in 45th battalion of SSB, used his Insas rifle to shoot himself. A gunshot was heard at the SSB camp after which other jawans rushed to the spot, the official added.
-
What is Delhi excise policy and why is it a flashpoint of BJP-AAP tussle?
The national capital is witnessing a massive political showdown between the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre over the Central Bureau of Investigation raids on deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over the excise policy. The Delhi excise policy has been a bone of contention between the AAP and the BJP. The excise department is currently headed by Manish Sisodia. Under the new policy, 849 liquor stores were to open in Delhi across 32 zones.
-
Agnipath: 14 youngsters arrested for impersonating defence aspirants in Hisar
Authorities in Hisar on Friday arrested 14 youngsters for allegedly impersonating as candidates in physical examinations conducted in Fatehabad by the Indian Army for recruitment under the defence ministry's new Agnipath scheme. Nearly 23,000 army aspirants from four districts of Haryana, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad registered under the Agnipath scheme for open recruitment, which started at the Hisar cantonment on August 12. The drive is on till August 29 for physical and medical examinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics