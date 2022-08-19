4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali West collapses; no casualties reported

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot, reported PTI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. No casualty has been reported so far.

The Gitajali Building in Saibaba Nagar of Boriwali West collapsed around 12.34 pm. Officials said that the building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure. However, search and rescue operation is underway to check if anyone is trapped underneath the debris.

Mumbai fire brigade has declared the collapse as L-2 level.

(More details awaited)

