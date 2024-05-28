50 per day fine to be levied on autos, buses sans fitness certificate

Mumbai: The state transport department on Monday issued an order to levy fines of ₹50 per day to auto rickshaws and private tourist buses that are risking passenger lives by running without fitness certificates. Transport department sources said at least 8-10% of rickshaws in Mumbai and its metropolitan region (MMR) do not have fitness certificates and several owners have not renewed them since 2016. (Hindustan Times)

The fitness certificate ensures that the vehicle is safe to drive on roads as the vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection to determine its mechanical condition.

Expressing their discontent, the Mumbai Auto Rickshaw-Taximen’s Union states RTOs are recovering pending penalties on vehicle fitness from 2016 onwards. “There are almost 15 lakh auto-rickshaws in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. We demand that the order to levy a penalty of ₹50 per day on autos and taxis for not renewing fitness certificates be withdrawn,” reads the letter written by the union. Around 4-5 lakh autos ply in MMR.

According to union leader Shashank Sharad Rao, at least 15% autorickshaws in the state while around 8-10% of autorickshaws in the MMR where the owners haven’t renewed vehicle fitness.

“In Mumbai, the number of rickshaws where owners have not renewed fitness certificates is far less. However, their numbers are plenty in areas of Thane and Navi Mumbai,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, union leader. “After the Covid-19 pandemic, the business hasn’t taken off for these auto drivers. Many don’t have money to pay off vehicle loans while there are even those who left driving their autos. We therefore request the government to withdraw this decision to levy ₹50 per day which will be a steep amount to pay.”

The amount of penalty to be recovered will run into crores. A fitness certificate is an important aspect of determining the roadworthiness of a vehicle. The union’s claim that majority of these auto rickshaws without valid fitness certificates ply on the shared auto routes that ply locally.

There is a provision under Section 81 of the Motor Vehicles Act for levying a penalty of ₹50 per day on vehicles that don’t carry out mandatory periodic fitness checks. According to sources in the regional transport offices (RTOs) this was challenged in the High Court back in October 2017 which was quashed earlier in April.

“Vehicles plying on roads without valid fitness certificates is a dangerous trend. We are simply restoring this now,” said the RTO officer. On May 17, the transport commissioner’s office issued a circular to all RTOs, asking them to implement this once again. A copy of this as well as the letter written by the union is with Hindustan Times.

Transport experts said this is a welcome decision as it will bring responsibility on the part of these permit holders and will also boost safety for passengers.