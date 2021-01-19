51,068 crime cases registered in 2020 in Mumbai: Data

The lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted the overall registration of crimes in Mumbai much, reveals the data by Mumbai Police. According to statistics, 51,068 cases were registered in 2020 across 94 police stations in Mumbai, compared to 41,931 cases registered in 2019.

Data further reveals that although thefts and other petty crimes were fewer in 2020 compared to 2019, the nationwide lockdown failed to contain murders and attempts to murder, as not much difference is seen in the crimes registered in 2019 and 2020.

Police officers said the numbers can be attributed primarily to strict action taken against lockdown violators.

The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. Even attempt to murder cases showed an increase in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, 348 cases of attempt to murder were registered compared to 343 cases in 2019. There were 138 cases of chain snatching filed in 2020, while 156 such cases were reported in 2019.

“As people were not moving out of their houses during the lockdown, crimes like robbery and house break-ins declined,” an officer added on conditions of anonymity.

According to the police, 766 cases of rape were recorded in 2020, while 1,015 were recorded in 2019. Cases of molestation, too, saw a dip, with 1,943 cases in 2020 compared to 2,678 cases in 2019.

S Chaitanya, deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai Police spokesperson said, “Overall the crime figures have declined owing to the preventive measures that we have taken,” Chaitanya added.

A significant rise, however, was seen in the cases of motor vehicle thefts. The lockdown year saw around 2,801 vehicles stolen whereas, in 2019, 2,693 motor vehicle thefts were registered.

“There were elections in Bihar, which was a prime reason behind the surge in motor vehicle thefts in the city, as many vehicles are stolen from metro cities and transported to Bihar for election rallies and other purposes,” said a police officer.