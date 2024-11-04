MUMBAI: Over 56 years after Lieutenant Commander Satish Tipnis died in a road accident in Delhi, the Bombay High Court has held that his widow was eligible to receive Special Family Pension (SFP), and his two sons was eligible to receive special allowance childcare from the time of his death till they turned 18. 56 years on, Navy officer’s family are entitled for special pension, allowance

A division bench of justice BP Colabawalla and justice Somasekhar Sundaresan recently upheld the order passed by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) in Mumbai on March 28, 2023, that Usha Menon (Tipnis), widow of the deceased naval officer, was eligible for SFP from the date of the accident, and Arun Tipnis and Vikram Tipnis, their sons, for special children allowance.

Satish Tipnis died in a road accident on August 11, 1968, when he was travelling from Naval headquarter to his official residence. Usha Menon, his widow, who remarried in 1972, filed an original application in January 2020. The tribunal held that Menon was entitled to SFP from three years before she filed the original application i.e. from January 2017 onwards, due to law of limitation. While Arun was entitled to special children allowance from the date of accident till when he turned 18, Vikram was entitled to special allowance from the date December 15, 1968, to the date of attaining majority. The Tribunal ordered the centre to compute and pay the arrears to the trio, and to continue paying pension to Menon.

The central government had challenged the order primarily on two grounds. Firstly, Tipnis did not die while discharging duty, and he was travelling in a private vehicle, not an official one, at the time of accident. The high court bench noted that the Navy Order no. 08/03 states that a Navy personnel journeying by a reasonable route from official residence to and back from the appointed place of duty would be deemed to be on duty regardless of the mode of conveyance or if it was provided by the Government or a private mode of transport.

Secondly, the widow would not be entitled to SFP as she remarried in 1972. 63rd regulation of the Navy (Pension) Regulations, 1964, bars payment of SFP upon remarriage of the wife after the accidental death of a Navy personnel. To this, the high court noted that in January 2001, following the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission, the central government had changed its policy regarding pensions to widows on their remarriage. This decision declares that widows of commissioned widows would be entitled to full SFP, if they continue to support their children after remarriage, and therefore Menon was entitled to receive the SFP.

The high court found no substance in these objections and upheld the Tribunal order. "We find that no ground whatsoever is made out for interfering with the impugned order passed by the AFT. We find that the same is a well-reasoned order," said the bench.