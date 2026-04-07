600 students still in limbo 2 months after Oshiwara school closure

MUMBAI: The future of more than 600 students of City International School in Oshiwara remains uncertain, prompting parents to stage a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday, as many are still struggling to secure admissions for their children in nearby schools two months after the institution announced its closure. Mumbai, India - April 6, 2026: Parents of City International School, Oshiwara staged protest at Azad Maidan to protect future of their kids in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Parents said several schools in the vicinity are demanding higher fees and additional donations, making it difficult for families to shift their children. With the new academic year for ICSE board schools beginning in April, the delay has heightened concerns about academic loss.

The situation is particularly serious for 137 students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) quota, as parents said there is still no clear arrangement for their relocation despite earlier assurances from authorities.

The school had informed parents on February 10 that it would shut down after the current academic year. Since then, parents have approached the school administration, police and local political representatives seeking a solution, but with no concrete outcome, they decided to protest.

Of the nearly 650 students, only a small number have secured admission in other schools, mostly at significantly higher fees, while a majority of families are still looking for options near their homes.

Fauzia Mitha, a parent, said, “We had enrolled our children in this school with immense trust. They suddenly announced closure this year.” She also alleged that the school collected fees for January in advance and informed parents about the shutdown only after that.

Another parent, Aarti Rai, whose child studies in Class 4, said that shifting to a new school has become financially stressful. “We were paying ₹1.25 lakh per year earlier, but now schools are asking for around ₹1.75 lakh. It is beyond our budget. Still, we will try for our children, but the government is not taking responsibility. This feels like a fraud,” she said. She added that the school management should have ensured admissions in other schools before deciding to shut down.

Faizan Khan, whose two children study in Classes 2 and 4 under the RTE quota, said that the options being offered are not practical. “We were told some students may get admission by paying 60 percent fees this year and full fees next year, which is not affordable. Another option was a school in Vile Parle, but travelling that far daily is not possible. We need nearby schools,” he said.

Members of Anudanit Shiksha Bachao Samitee, who are supporting the parents, said the situation is a violation of students’ rights. Chairperson Sudhir Paranjpe said, “This is a clear violation of the RTE Act. The government must ensure admission for all students.” Another member, K Narayanan, said that parents and students are under severe mental stress and the government must act quickly.

Deputy director of education for Mumbai division, Rajesh Kankal, said the administration is working on the issue. “We have held meetings with parents and directed education inspectors in the western suburbs to help accommodate students in nearby schools,” he said. He added that a proposal regarding RTE students has been sent to higher authorities and assured that no student will suffer academic loss.

City International School has been operating in Oshiwara since 2003. The closure follows a long-standing dispute between the school management and the landowner, after which the high court in 2018 directed the school to vacate the premises by June 2026.