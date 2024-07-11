63-year-old DB Marg resident kills 78-year-old mother

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old resident of DB Marg area in South Mumbai has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 78-year-old mother following an argument over a trivial issue. Police officials said that the mother-son duo lived in a house in Panditalaya Building at Chunam Lane and often fought over petty issues. The victim (HT Photo)

The arrested accused is identified as Subhash Wagh, 63, and the victim as Ramabai Pishal, 78. Subhash’s brother and nephew lived in the same building in another house. Earlier, Wagh, a native of Satara district, used to run a shop, but in the last few years, he had given the shop on rent and stayed at home, said a police officer.

During investigation, it was learnt that Wagh had to get up early in the morning every day to fill water, and so preferred to go to bed early. However, his elderly mother continued to do the household work till late in the night which disturbed him, and he often fought with her over this issue, said senior inspector Vinay Ghorpade of the DB Marg police station.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Wagh’s sleep was disturbed again by his mother who woke up at night and created some noise. An argument started between the two around 7:30 am over the issue. Wagh got angry and in fit of rage, picked up a sickle lying around and assaulted his aged mother with it multiple times.

After some time, Wagh’s nephew, a 27-year-old who lives in a different house in the same building, came and found the elderly woman lying in a pool of blood. He immediately informed the police about the incident and a police team reached the spot. The police rushed the injured woman to JJ Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission.

“We have registered a case of murder based on the statement given by the nephew, and Wagh has been apprehended,” said a police officer. The accused purportedly confessed to the crime and the sickle was also recovered from his house.