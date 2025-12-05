MUMBAI: A 65-year-old two-wheeler rider died after a dumper rammed into his scooter on Link Road in Malad on Wednesday afternoon. 65-year-old dies as dumper rams into his two-wheeler

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the deceased, Asir Baksis Khan, had stepped out earlier in the day. His son, Asraf Asir Khan, 25, a delivery boy and resident of Janata Colony, Malad, told police that his father was returning home when the dumper hit him from behind.

The accident occurred around 2:55 pm. Asraf said he had gone to drop his son to school when his wife called to inform him about the accident. When he reached the spot, he found his father lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries, and the police had already reached the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the dumper had hit Asir’s scooter from behind, and as a result he had fallen and sustained critical injuries. He was then rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim’s son later filed a complaint with the Bangur Nagar police. A case has been registered against the dumper driver under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused driver, Sunil Pal, a resident of Palghar, was arrested and later released on bail.