Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

65-year-old dies as dumper rams into his two-wheeler

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 06:48 am IST

A 65-year-old two-wheeler rider died after a dumper rammed into his scooter on Link Road in Malad on Wednesday afternoon

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old two-wheeler rider died after a dumper rammed into his scooter on Link Road in Malad on Wednesday afternoon.

65-year-old dies as dumper rams into his two-wheeler
65-year-old dies as dumper rams into his two-wheeler

According to the Bangur Nagar police, the deceased, Asir Baksis Khan, had stepped out earlier in the day. His son, Asraf Asir Khan, 25, a delivery boy and resident of Janata Colony, Malad, told police that his father was returning home when the dumper hit him from behind.

The accident occurred around 2:55 pm. Asraf said he had gone to drop his son to school when his wife called to inform him about the accident. When he reached the spot, he found his father lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries, and the police had already reached the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the dumper had hit Asir’s scooter from behind, and as a result he had fallen and sustained critical injuries. He was then rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim’s son later filed a complaint with the Bangur Nagar police. A case has been registered against the dumper driver under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The accused driver, Sunil Pal, a resident of Palghar, was arrested and later released on bail.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 65-year-old dies as dumper rams into his two-wheeler
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 65-year-old man, Asir Baksis Khan, died after a dumper collided with his scooter on Link Road in Malad on Wednesday afternoon. His son, Asraf, witnessed the aftermath and reported the incident. The dumper driver, Sunil Pal, was arrested and charged with negligence and rash driving. The accident occurred around 2:55 PM, leading to Khan's immediate death at Shatabdi Hospital.