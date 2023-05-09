67-year-old woman dies by suicide

THANE: A 67-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Upvan Lake in Thane on Monday morning. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana Viththal Khotre, who lived with her son and daughter-in-law at Shashtri Nagar of Vartak Nagar.

According to the police, Khotre had locked the door from outside and went to the lake in the early morning.

Regional Disaster Management Cell officials said, “We received information about a body found in the lake. We alerted the police, ambulance and fire station and rushed along with a rescue vehicle to the spot. The body was handed over to the police and later taken to Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police sources, the woman was depressed over health issues. The Vartak Nagar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).