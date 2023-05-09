Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 67-year-old woman dies by suicide

67-year-old woman dies by suicide

ByN K Gupta
May 09, 2023 12:57 AM IST

A 67-year-old woman died by suicide in Upvan Lake in Thane. She locked the door from outside and went to the lake. She was reportedly depressed over health issues.

THANE: A 67-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Upvan Lake in Thane on Monday morning.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Sulochana Viththal Khotre, who lived with her son and daughter-in-law at Shashtri Nagar of Vartak Nagar.

According to the police, Khotre had locked the door from outside and went to the lake in the early morning.

Regional Disaster Management Cell officials said, “We received information about a body found in the lake. We alerted the police, ambulance and fire station and rushed along with a rescue vehicle to the spot. The body was handed over to the police and later taken to Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police sources, the woman was depressed over health issues. The Vartak Nagar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
depression suicide thane + 1 more
depression suicide thane
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out