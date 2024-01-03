70% drop in vegetable arrivals at APMC market

NAVI MUMBAI: The truckers’ strike, called to protest against the new, more stringent law on hit-and-run accidents, has adversely affected arrivals at the wholesale APMC market in Vashi, which supplies vegetables and other agricultural produce to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Traders warned that the prices of perishable commodities could rise from Wednesday if the strike did not end. HT Image

Although the truckers’ stop-work began on Monday, there was little effect on market supplies, as the vegetable-carrying vehicles arrived in the wee hours of the morning. Tuesday, however, witnessed a sharp drop, as several vehicles were stranded on highways and others were off the road in support of the strike. The vegetable and fruit market in particular bore the brunt.

Vegetable trader Sunil Wagchore said there were no arrivals from other states and what little came in was from nearby areas like Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune and Satara. “The arrivals today were just 30 percent of the regular supply,” he said. “The prices will rise as arrivals reduce further and the effect will be felt from Wednesday.” Added Shrikant Patil, another trader: “There is a fear that not even 20 percent of the produce will come tomorrow. If that happens, the prices of vegetables will double.”

The impact of the strike on markets selling food grains, spices and dry fruits will be slow. “Our markets too have been affected,” said Kirti Rana, former APMC director and chairman of the Navi Mumbai Merchants Chamber. “But there will be no immediate effect on the price. Traders usually have enough stock in their warehouses to cater to the MMR region for up to 10 days.” Rana added that the strike has not been officially declared by the transport unions till now, and if that happened, they would need to take a call on the steps to be taken.

Speaking on the strike’s effect on the retail market, Ramesh Yadav, a retailer from Vashi, said that retailers had not increased their prices on Tuesday as they had sufficient stock. “There were fewer buyers on Monday following the New Year celebrations and we also got some stock from APMC today,” he said. “However, we will be completely out of stock on Wednesday, and what little remains will sell at a higher price. In fact, the market could be affected by tonight.”

Homemakers, on their part, are not leaving anything to chance. Vashi resident Samruddhi Renose, groused that food budgets had spiralled out of control due to inflation, and now citizens had to face this new crisis. “There is a fear that we will not get vegetables even at higher prices tomorrow,” she said. “I have thus purchased all essentials today.”

Pan-India drivers at APMC threaten to leave trucks, intensify agitation

Truck drivers who had come from all over the country to the APMC market expressed their unhappiness at the new hit-and-run law. “I have been sitting idle for the past two days after parking my truck at the terminal here,” said Bhaskar Mate. “I don’t feel like driving any more. I will go back to my village and rear cattle instead.”

Yunusbhai from Gujarat questioned how drivers could survive “under these conditions”. “We earn barely ₹400 per day,” he said. “How can a driver pay the huge new fine? No driver does anything on purpose. Accidents happen at times, and anybody could be at fault.”

Mangal Yadav, who drives between Delhi and Mumbai, said the law was a “huge threat”. “Drivers will stop driving,” he said. “If the law is not withdrawn, we will resort to chakka jam and make sure the government falls. After all, drivers run the country’s economy.”