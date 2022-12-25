Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 70% work completed on Metro Line 5

70% work completed on Metro Line 5

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 06:48 PM IST

Thane, India - December , 24, 2022: the on going work for phase one of metro 5 line between thane-Bhiwandi at balkum in Thane , India, on,Saturday, December, 24, 2022. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
BySajana Nambiar

Thane: About 70% work of phase one of Metro Line 5 has been completed and phase two work will begin in the first quarter of the next year, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“The first phase of 12.7 km between Thane and Bhiwandi of Metro Route 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) is under progress and will have a total of 6 fully upgraded stations. Of this, 64% of construction work of stations has been completed, totaling 70% physical progress has been achieved so far. Phase two of the project shall begin in the first quarter of 2023. The civil works project tender will be floated in the next three weeks for phase two,” an MMRDA officer said.

As there is a 550 metre-long creek at Kasheli in the alignment of the route, 13 spans will be constructed using segmental box girder method for a metro bridge. Presently, the construction of eight spans has been completed. Each of these spans will be about 42 metres in length.

The first phase of Metro Line 5 includes Kapurbawdi (integrated station of Metro 4 and 5), Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata and Dhamankar Naka (Bhiwandi) stations on Ghodbunder Road.

It will connect Thane to Bhiwandi, providing citizens with a new mode of transport. It will also help reduce the burden on public transport systems like suburban railways, BEST/TMC bus services. Once operational, this route will save approximately 20 minutes in travel time.

“Not just we are waiting to use the metro, but also a relief from congestion caused by the ongoing Metro work. The city faces traffic jams due to the ongoing work. We want easy connectivity on a daily basis and avoid long waits in traffic jams,“ Rohit Pillai, 39, a resident of Kapurbawdi, said.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
