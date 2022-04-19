72% city mosques complying with noise rules: Senior cop
Mumbai In a recent survey conducted by Mumbai police, it has been found that nearly 72 per cent of mosques in the city have either stopped using loudspeakers or are keeping their sound very low during their early morning call for prayers (azaan), to comply with the noise pollution rules.
A senior police officer on Tuesday, on the condition of anonymity, said that the survey found that 72 per cent mosques have voluntarily stopped using loudspeakers for early morning azaan, as the use of such speakers between 10pm to 6am is prohibited by the law.
This assumes importance in view of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s call to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Thackeray had warned that if these loudspeakers were not removed, then MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques.
Police officers said they already had meetings with community leaders before the spate of festivals began early this month.
They said that the community leaders were conveyed the sensitivity of various issues, including the use of loudspeakers and noise levels, and instructed to diligently follow law and comply with the rules.
A senior Mumbai police officer said that people have started sending applications seeking permission to use loudspeakers. “We will verify the credentials of the applicants, the purpose and intention behind the use of loudspeakers and if it meets all security parameters and is compliant to Supreme Court’s orders, then we will certainly grant permission. The person or organisation should mandatorily follow the SC’s order and should not exceed the permissible level,” said the senior officer.
An important meeting of senior police officers was held at the state police headquarters. The hour-long online meeting was presided over by the Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey.
“Various issues related to law and order and other internal general issues were discussed in the meeting, including the use of loudspeakers at religious places and noise levels. All police commissioners and IGs have been asked to convey unit commandants (SPs) under them to properly enforce law and rules related to noise pollution and use of loudspeakers,” said Rajendar Singh, additional director general of police (Law and Order).
Police sources said that all unit commandants have been given necessary instructions regarding use of loudspeakers on mosques and what precautionary measures need to be taken in view of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s warning.
The state cyber police have also intensified their vigilance on social media platforms in order to identify those elements who are spreading communal hate messages and rumours.
“Fake messages and communally-coloured statements can fuel tension in any part of the country. Hence, all important and popular social media platforms are under strict monitoring,” said a state cyber police officer.
-
BMC seeks consultant to identify, fix ingress of sewage into storm drains
Mumbai: In addition to four proposed river rejuvenation projects in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has begun taking steps to arrest the entry of dry weather flows (DWF), or sewage, into at least 39 minor drains and tributaries across the city and suburbs. The BMC, earlier this month, floated a tender seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same.
-
Saryu seeks health minister’s dismissal, Banna slaps legal notice
Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta Tuesday served a legal notice to Independent legislator Saryu Roy, demanding that he tender a written apology or face a defamation suit for maligning his reputation by making false allegations about him. Earlier in the day, Roy had written to chief minister Hemant Soren seeking dismissal Gupta from his cabinet.
-
One killed, 2 feared trapped as mica mine wall collapses
A 16-year-old girl was killed while two others are feared trapped after the wall of a mica mine collapsed in Bhanekhap village in Nawada on Tuesday, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place around 3 am when five miners were extracting mica flakes. Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue two of them, officials said.
-
Ahead of monsoon, Railways to waterproof AC locals
MUMBAI In order to ensure that rain water does not create technical snags in Air-Conditioned local trains during monsoon, the Central Railway will waterproof all its AC locals. In March, a water leakage was reported by passengers travelling onboard the AC local train between Dombivli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). In February, 34 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara-Badlapur and Titwala railways stations.
-
Sena draws parallels between situation in Delhi and Mumbai, accuses BJP of fomenting communal trouble for political gains
Drawing parallels between the communal riots in Delhi and the campaign by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that these campaigns were being fostered by the Bharatiya Janata Party with an eye on the civic elections in both the cities. On Saturday, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.
