72% city mosques complying with noise rules: Senior cop

Mumbai In a recent survey conducted by Mumbai police, it has been found that nearly 72 per cent of mosques in the city have either stopped using loudspeakers or are keeping their sound very low during their early morning call for prayers (azaan), to comply with the noise pollution rules.

A senior police officer on Tuesday, on the condition of anonymity, said that the survey found that 72 per cent mosques have voluntarily stopped using loudspeakers for early morning azaan, as the use of such speakers between 10pm to 6am is prohibited by the law.

This assumes importance in view of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s call to remove loudspeakers from mosques. Thackeray had warned that if these loudspeakers were not removed, then MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques.

Police officers said they already had meetings with community leaders before the spate of festivals began early this month.

They said that the community leaders were conveyed the sensitivity of various issues, including the use of loudspeakers and noise levels, and instructed to diligently follow law and comply with the rules.

A senior Mumbai police officer said that people have started sending applications seeking permission to use loudspeakers. “We will verify the credentials of the applicants, the purpose and intention behind the use of loudspeakers and if it meets all security parameters and is compliant to Supreme Court’s orders, then we will certainly grant permission. The person or organisation should mandatorily follow the SC’s order and should not exceed the permissible level,” said the senior officer.

An important meeting of senior police officers was held at the state police headquarters. The hour-long online meeting was presided over by the Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey.

“Various issues related to law and order and other internal general issues were discussed in the meeting, including the use of loudspeakers at religious places and noise levels. All police commissioners and IGs have been asked to convey unit commandants (SPs) under them to properly enforce law and rules related to noise pollution and use of loudspeakers,” said Rajendar Singh, additional director general of police (Law and Order).

Police sources said that all unit commandants have been given necessary instructions regarding use of loudspeakers on mosques and what precautionary measures need to be taken in view of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s warning.

The state cyber police have also intensified their vigilance on social media platforms in order to identify those elements who are spreading communal hate messages and rumours.

“Fake messages and communally-coloured statements can fuel tension in any part of the country. Hence, all important and popular social media platforms are under strict monitoring,” said a state cyber police officer.