72-year-old daily wager dies after being hit by truck

Bhiwandi: A 72-year-old woman from Bhiwandi who was on her way to a tea stall was killed after she was hit by a speeding truck. The incident occurred at around 7.30am on March 23 near the Bhiwandi state transport bus depot. HT Image

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sharda Dattu Ekbote, 72, worked as a daily wage labourer in Bhiwandi and lived with her son Rajesh Ekbote at the rehabilitation centre of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation. On March 23 morning, Sharda left the rehabilitation centre to fetch tea from a nearby stall. She was waiting to cross the road when she was hit by a truck headed towards Wada Road, which caused serious injuries in her legs and hands.

Residents and passersby alerted the police about the incident and rushed her to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where the doctor treated her wounds and referred her to the Thane civil hospital for further treatment. She passed away later the same day during treatment.

Sharda’s son Rajesh subsequently lodged a complaint with the police, based on which a case of death by negligence was registered at the Wagle Estate police station as the hospital falls under its jurisdiction. The accused driver was booked under sections 304(A) (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. On April 5, the case was transferred to the Nizampura police station, as the rehabilitation centre where the deceased lived falls under its jurisdiction.

“We have not arrested the driver of the truck yet. We will issue a notice asking him to appear at the police station first and criminal proceedings will be initiated later,” said sub-inspector Dattatray Badgire from Nizampura police station.