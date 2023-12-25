72-year-old woman dies as tempo rams into her

Mumbai: A 72-year-old woman was killed in an accident after a speeding tempo hit her near Mangalmurti junction in Mankhurd on Saturday. The Mankhurd police arrested the tempo driver, Avnish Yadav. HT Image

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Baby Ananda Chaudhary went out to buy biscuits and chocolates, as she runs a small shop in her building and sells them to children living nearby. Chaudhary visits the market once a week to get the stock.

Chaudhary lived in building number 51 on the sixth floor in PMGP Colony at Mankhurd, along with her son, wife, and their two kids.

The complainant, Vijay More, 26, works as a helper in BARC while his father works in a printing workshop. Chaudhary visits the Janata General Stores in Mandala market once or twice a week to buy edible stuff.

On Saturday, More received a call from one Vardhan Ram informing him that his grandmother sustained injuries in an accident and is in a serious condition.

More reached the spot at 1pm and saw people gathered and blood stains on the road. The police had rushed his grandmother to Rajawadi hospital. A tempo was parked nearby, and after asking around, he learnt that the tempo driver was heading towards Ghatkopar from T-junction when he dashed his grandmother, said a police officer. The doctor declared Chaudhary dead during treatment.

The accused have been booked under sections 304 (a) (causing death due to rash and negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others), 338 ( causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.