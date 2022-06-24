75 cyclists to participate in mountain biking fest in Kalyan on Sunday
Cyclists from across the city and other parts of the State will have a mountain biking experience at Kalyan’s Rayate village on Sunday in the third mountain biking fest (off road cycle race) organised by Kalyan Cyclist Foundation.
The fest will see around 75 participants from across Maharashtra.
“The number of participants for the off-road race has risen from around 25 in 2018 to 75 this year, which in itself is an achievement. We will allow more entries even a day before the race,” said Satish Dwivedi, founder of Kalyan Cyclist Foundation.
The race will be undertaken in two formats – three laps of 10km long track and two stages of 1+km race.
The KCF is a seven-year-old group that has introduced cycle to work, weekend cycling and weekend trail exploring into people’s lives. It has around 1,500 dedicated cyclists associated with it.
Sateesh Kumar Bajiya, a 30-year-old from Rajasthan who has been doing mountain biking for the last two years, said, “I came to know about the race through social media. I practice 50-80km every day. Cycling has changed my way of living. I am coming to Kalyan from Rajasthan and look forward to the event.”
Mangrove cell to register case on illegal debris dumping in mangroves in Kharghar
After several complaints by members of Kharghar Wetlands and Hills group on illegal debris dumping on the wetland at Kharghar Sector 25, the mangrove cell officials paid a visit to the spot. A team from the Mangroves Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department, led by Range Forest Officer Sudhir L Manjare, visited the place on Wednesday evening.
Number of births decreases, deaths increases in Thane city in last 2 years
In the last two years, the number of births has decreased while the number of deaths has increased within the Thane city. While 2019 recorded 23,985 births, 2020 saw a considerable decrease at 22,203 births while last year, only 19,430 births were registered. Among the total 48,698 deaths that have been recorded from 2020 till now, 2,023 were of children. In 2019, there were only around 12,721 recorded deaths. The number increased drastically in 2020.
Navi residents can raise complaints, suggestions through WhatsApp bot
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon have a WhatsApp bot for the residents to get in touch with the corporation with their complaints and suggestions. So far, people have been getting in touch with the corporation via e-complaints and Twitter handles. The mechanism of addressing the bot will be the same like that of addressing the e-complaints. On an average, the complaints were resolved in six days by the corporation.
Panvel civic body to take up maintenance of streetlights along Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch
Defunct streetlights along the Kalamboli-CBD Belapur stretch on Sion-Panvel Highway might soon be a thing of the past. With frequent complaints from motorists and the traffic department, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation has now taken up the task of maintaining streetlights along the stretch that was earlier with the Public Works Department. Last year, 15 people died in 15 different accidents along the said stretch.
Ulhasnagar residents rendered homeless after building collapse incidents demand transit camps within city
More than a thousand residents have been rendered homeless in Ulhasnagar city after various slab and building collapse incidents over the last four to five years. The residents have demanded transit camps for rehabilitation in the city itself as the civic body had assured to build them a few years ago. In July 2021, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation announced that it would acquire 300 rental homes for the residents affected by building and slab collapse.
