MUMBAI: The MIDC police have arrested a 76-year-old man for allegedly supplying heroin to school and college students in Andheri East, just five days after he was released on bail in an attempted murder case.

The accused, identified as Ramchandra Baburao Humbe, a resident of Sahar, was spotted by MIDC police personnel on patrol at around 7pm on Tuesday. He had been arrested two years ago in an attempted murder case.

According to the police, Humbe tried to evade the officers when he spotted them, hiding behind parked cars on Cross Road, near Marigold House in Andheri East.

Suspecting his movements, the officers intercepted him and asked him why he was in the area. When he failed to give a satisfactory response, they searched him and allegedly found 56 grams of heroin worth ₹11 lakh in his possession.

Humbe was taken to the MIDC police station and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During questioning, he allegedly told the police that he had procured the drugs from a supplier in Nalasopara, who had instructed him to deliver them to a buyer in Andheri.

“Humbe has told us that he had previously delivered drugs to school and college students for a commission paid by the supplier in Nalasopara,” said a police officer from the MIDC police station.

The police are now trying to trace the Nalasopara-based supplier, the officer added.