78-year-old woman dies after being hit by school bus in Andheri

Megha Sood
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 06:00 am IST

A 78-year-old woman died after being hit by a school bus in Andheri East, raising concerns about pedestrian safety and negligent driving.

MUMBAI: Concerns over pedestrian safety, particularly for senior citizens, have deepened yet again after a 78-year-old woman, hit by a mini school bus in Andheri East on Friday morning, died of her injuries on Sunday. The incident has revived questions about negligent driving and the lack of accountability on city roads.

According to Andheri police, the victim, identified as Usha Bolar, a resident of Mathuradas Vasanji Road in Bimanagar, was out for her morning walk when she was struck around 6.45am near the Western Express Highway.

Constable Amol Ghadke, who was manning traffic at Ramesh More Chowk at Telli Gully, said the mini school bus, travelling from Andheri-Kurla Road towards the highway, made a sudden turn into Telli Gully and knocked down Bolar, who was walking along the road.

“The bus was at high speed and the driver lost control. The woman was run over,” Ghadke said. He added that when he ran towards the spot, he noticed several schoolchildren inside the vehicle. The driver initially stepped out to check on the injured woman but fled when he saw the constable approaching. The bus was carrying at least 10 children, none of whom were hurt.

Senior police inspector Umesh Machindar said officers traced the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as Santosh Nirgude, 40, a few hours later. The police shifted Bolar to Cooper Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her family was contacted using her mobile phone found at the site.

Nirgude has been booked under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 134(a)(b) (duties of a driver involved in an accident) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

