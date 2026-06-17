7-year-old boy saves drowning man, alerts police

The boy, Varun Lilake, was playing near the creek in the Saket area of Thane West when he noticed a man’s head bobbing in the water. Sensing that something was wrong, he ran to a traffic police chowki nearby and alerted the officers on duty.
THANE: The alertness of a seven-year-old boy helped save a 30-year-old man from drowning in a creek in Thane on Tuesday morning after he spotted the man drowning in the creek and rushed to inform nearby traffic police personnel.
The boy, Varun Lilake, was playing near the creek in the Saket area of Thane West when he noticed a man’s head bobbing in the water. Sensing that something was wrong, he ran to a traffic police chowki nearby and alerted the officers on duty.
Traffic police personnel Sangram Sonawane and Kailash Palve of the traffic division were conducting a special drive when the boy approached them. Spotting a fire brigade vehicle passing by, the officers immediately stopped it and informed the firefighters about the situation.
With the creek swollen due to high tide, firefighters Sandeep Kadam and Ganesh Gawari jumped into the water and, with assistance from the disaster management team, rescued the man after a 15-minute operation.
Officials said the rescued man, a local resident, appeared to be mentally unstable. His family has been informed.
“My son often plays near the creek. He saw the man in the water and informed the police,” said Varun’s mother, Aarti Lilake. “I am happy that his presence of mind helped save a life.”
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