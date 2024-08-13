80% of private buses out of Mumbai booked already for I-Day long weekend

Mumbai: The Independence Day long weekend starting Wednesday evening has led to heavy bookings of private buses. With more than 80% of seats already booked, private bus operators will decide whether additional services are needed by Tuesday. Mumbai, India - Aug 012, 2024: General view of private tourist buses parked near Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Borivali in Mumbai, India.012, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Most of the routes are towards Konkan, Goa, Mahabaleshwar, Solapur, and Latur, among other places. Even the Indian Railways is witnessing good demand for the weekend.

According to the Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana, a private bus operators’ union, demand has already reached 70-75% on most routes from Mumbai. The entire fleet of 3,000 private buses is showing around 80% percent occupancy already starting from Wednesday.

“After a long time, the demand for buses has revived. Currently, there is no increase in the cost of tickets. We will take a call if there is a need for adding extra buses. That’s when the prices are likely to rise,” said Malik Patel, a member of the union.

Depending on the route, a ticket in an air conditioned (AC) bus costs between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000, while a seat in a non-AC bus is priced ₹800- ₹1,200. The prices skyrocket by 2-3X depending on the demand. Out of the 3,000 private buses, 500-600 will head for the Konkan region. Bus operators said there is a possibility that people are going home early to prepare for the Ganpati festival in early September.

At least 70-75% of the private buses are air-conditioned, with a majority being sleepers. Shorter bus trips to Nashik and Pune are not in demand since people prefer taking their private vehicles.

The poor condition of roads, however, are a worry for bus operators.

“The government isn’t doing much about the pothole-ridden bad roads on the highways. It’s taking 4-6 hours extra for each trip and we can’t even charge more from passengers, which is adding to our losses,” said K Shetty, who is also a private luxury bus operator.

HT had reported about the pathetic condition of the three national highways linking Mumbai with the rest of the country in its July 20 edition. Last week, chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the Mumbai-Nashik highway and directed the authorities to speed up filling of potholes and building bridges or face action.

Central Railway authorities said they too are witnessing a good response for train bookings for the long weekend from August 15-18. Around 7,200 passengers are travelling daily in Goa-bound trains such as Vande Bharat Express, Jan Shatabdi Express, Konkan Kanya Express, abd Matsyagandha Express, among others.