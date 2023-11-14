806 booked for violating HC order on bursting firecrackers

MUMBAI: Police in Mumbai have registered 784 cases and booked 806 people bursting crackers outside the two-hour window allowed by the Bombay high court. On Friday, the court had set a time limit of 8pm to 10 pm for bursting firecrackers and directed the police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take action against violators. HT Image

“We started taking action on Friday against people who were violating the order. Till now, we have registered 784 cases and booked 806 people, of which 734 people were allowed to go after paying fines,” said a police officer.

Following the high court order, a meeting was held with all senior police officials, who were briefed about the issue. The officers acted under section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 which authorises police to make rules for regulation of traffic and preservation of order in a public place.

“People were fined ₹5,000 and cases were registered under section 188 of Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant,” said a police officer.

Police officials said the fine amount for causing traffic congestion due to bursting of firecrackers as well as bursting of firecrackers between 10 pm and 6 am was ₹5000. The fine for bursting of firecrackers in public places varied between ₹5,000 and ₹12,500.

“We booked people bursting firecrackers during the day-time – from 6am to 8pm – under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and issued them notices under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, those found bursting firecrackers after 10pm were booked under stringent provisions of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer.

