84-year-old man dies in hit-and-run in Bhandup

Dec 14, 2025
ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 05:58 am IST

MUMBAI: An 84-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bhandup on Friday. The incident occurred near Mangatram Petrol Pump in Bhandup West when an unknown vehicle hit the elderly man as he was on his way to a nearby vegetable market, said the police.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the victim’s son, Prasad Karkare, 48, a resident of LBS Road, Bhandup West. Prasad works as an administrator with a private company in Airoli. The deceased, Vinayak Karkare, was a retired employee of the Urban Development Department.

“On Friday after Prasad left for work he received a call from his sister around 11am. She told him that the cops had called from her father’s phone informing her that their father had met with an accident near Mangatram Petrol Pump in Bhandup West,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the elderly man had stepped out to buy vegetables when the unknown vehicle struck him, causing serious injuries. “He was rushed to the Mulund General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. We have registered an offence and are checking CCTV footage to identify the offending vehicle,” said a police officer.

The Bhandup police said they have registered the case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 134 (duty of a driver in case of an accident) and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

