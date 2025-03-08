Geeta Singh, 54, a film editor from Andheri and race walker, has organised the third edition of ‘WeWomenWalk’, an eight-kilometre walkathon, today to encourage women of all ages to focus on their fitness and spread awareness about race walking. 8-km racewalk to encourage female fitness

The first edition in 2022 had 20-30 women, since then the event has only gotten popular. This year will see 100 participants attempting to racewalk. The walk, which is held only for women to encourage them to focus on health, will be open for men as well this year, said Singh.

“Racewalking is an Olympic sport but not many people know about it. Only two walkathons take place in the country at the city level, although India sends representatives for the championship,” said Singh.

The basic rule of racewalking is for the advancing foot to always touch the ground without bending at the knee, not following which can lead to disqualification. WeWomenWalk lets this rule slide as most of the participants are amateurs. she said. “Anyone can just put on an earphone and start walking any time of the day on any route, the motive is to complete eight km,” she said.