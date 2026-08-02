A day after building collapse, Bhiwandi civic body orders evacuation of 1,074 unsafe structures

MUMBAI: In the wake of the collapse of the B-wing of Kohinoor building, in Gangaram Wadi, in Bhiwandi – that killed 10 persons and injured three on Friday – the

Thane, India - August -01, 2026: a four-storey building collapsed in the Gangaram Wadi area of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday , resulting in the deaths of ten people. On the second day in Saturday after the incident, the police have cordoned off the area around the collapsed building. The Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has stated that the building will soon be demolished and the site will be cleared ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, August -01, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Saturday ordered the immediate disconnection of water and electricity supply to all buildings classified as highly dangerous to hasten their evacuation.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, mayor Narayan Chaudhary directed officials to cut utilities to all 1,074 structures in the C1 (238 buildings, requiring immediate demolition) and C2A (836 buildings, requiring major repairs and evacuation) categories. He also instructed that evacuation notices be accompanied by spot inspections, adding that occupants who require temporary shelter would be accommodated in municipal buildings for five to six days. He ordered ward officers to carry out surprise inspections, including night visits, to prevent unauthorised repair work in unsafe buildings.

On the other hand, a day after the tragedy, the atmosphere in the neighbourhood was thick with anxiety as residents of the two wings of the Kohinoor Building wandered through the neighbourhood, looking both in awe and fear at the remains of the collapsed building in which some of them lived. Unwashed since two days, while some sat patiently in a temple nearby, weighing their options, others were seen squatting on the roadside or outside shops. Each time a local politician, police or civic officials came in their line of vision, they rushed to them hoping for help.

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{{^usCountry}} Around afternoon, residents from the neighbouring A-wing such as Sameer Gupta, 32, were finally allowed to step into their houses to salvage their essential belongings. As the wing, which is in a precarious state, was emptied out, its residents filled the streets, with nearly half a dozen tempos parked waiting to be loaded. Many carried cupboards, beds, utensils and bags on their heads and shoulders, loading and unloading tempos throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around afternoon, residents from the neighbouring A-wing such as Sameer Gupta, 32, were finally allowed to step into their houses to salvage their essential belongings. As the wing, which is in a precarious state, was emptied out, its residents filled the streets, with nearly half a dozen tempos parked waiting to be loaded. Many carried cupboards, beds, utensils and bags on their heads and shoulders, loading and unloading tempos throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Amidst a steady drizzle, residents like Sarita Singh, 31, scrambled for shelter to protect the belongings they had managed to save—electronic appliances, furniture, clothes, documents and other household items.