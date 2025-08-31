MUMBAI: A 35-year-old Maratha protester from Latur’s Ahmedpur area died of a heart attack in the city on Saturday. He had come with 40 other villagers to participate in the Azad Maidan protest for the Maratha quota on Friday morning. This is the second death of a protester since the march began. A second Maratha quota protestor dies of heart attack

According to the police, the deceased, Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare Patil, is a driver and took part in all the protests arranged for the Maratha quota.

“Around 10.30am on Saturday, he was feeling uneasy and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said a protester. “His body will be returned to his family on Sunday. Those who joined him for the protest have started their return journey to the village.”

Earlier on Thursday, Satish Deshmukh from Beed died of a heart attack in Pune while he was on the way to Mumbai.